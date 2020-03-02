Proposed law could change criminal penalties for Arizona speeders

PHOENIX — Do you see the posted speed limits as more of a suggestion and think it’s OK to go a bit faster?

Some state lawmakers agree and are moving to effectively make that the law in Arizona.

The state Senate on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to legislation that eliminates the possibility you could be arrested if you drive faster than 85 miles per hour.

Instead, it says that criminal penalties can be imposed only on someone driving at least 20 miles over the posted speed. And that means no chance of arrest for someone doing 94 out on rural interstates with a 75 mph limit.

Potentially more significant, SB 1669 would wipe out civil traffic fines for those who are doing only 10 miles over the posted limit on highways and open roads.

Put simply, a police officer pulling someone over doing 75 where the limit is 65 could not charge someone with speeding. Instead, the offense would be “the waste of a finite resource,’’ presumably gasoline. And the maximum fine could be no more than $15.

In the Quad Cities, the fine for wasting a finite resource (28-702.01A) is currently set at $75, except in Prescott Valley, where it’s $74. The fine may only be issued on a public highway on which the speed limit is 55 mph.

There also would be no real reason to fight it: The legislation would preclude the Department of Transportation from reporting the violation to a motorist’s insurance company. So there’s no danger that the speeding motorist could have his or her premiums increased.

That same rule would apply to roads posted at 75: Drivers could do up to 85 and risk no more than that $15 fine.

Sen. David Gowan, R-Sierra Vista, said there is precedent for what he wants to do.

It goes back to the 1970s and the Arab oil embargo when the federal government told states they had to set maximum speed limits at no more than 55 or lose federal aid. Arizona complied.

In 1980, however, Jim Hartdegen, then a Republican representative from Casa Grande, discovered a loophole.

The state would keep those double-nickel speed limit signs. But anyone going up to 10 miles over could be cited only under the “finite resource’’ section.

That effectively restored 65 mph as the maximum speed limit on state highways.

Federal speed limit controls were then rescinded in 1995, allowing each state to raise or lower speed limits as state officials saw fit. Arizona now has roads posted up to 75 mph, so Gowan said he simply wants to update the state’s traffic laws.

Sen. Lupe Contreras, D-Avondale, doesn’t think this is a good idea.

“I just don’t see raising the ceiling as to how much further you can push the limit,’’ he said.

“It’s a slippery slope to giving the people behind the wheel that ‘get-out-of-jail-free’ card to go that much faster,’’ Contreras said. “It just makes the roads that much more dangerous.’’

Sgt. Robert Brown, who supervises Prescott Valley Police Department’s traffic section, share’s Contreras concern.

“The problem with reducing the fine for a speeding ticket, in my opinion, is the No. 1 cause for our collisions is ‘speed too fast for the conditions,’ which would be a rear-end crash, going too fast around a corner, or what have you,” Brown said.

Brown said the department currently writes more ‘waste of finite resources’ citations on Highway 69 than normal citations, which start at $140 for someone going less than 10 mph over the speed limit.



“So we already kind of do that,” he said.

If drivers knew they were guaranteed to only pay $15 for going 10 mph or less over the posted speed limit, he believes it might influence some people to drive faster.

“It possibly could, because there are a lot of people who don’t [speed] because of the fines,” he said.

Nate Barto, who supervises Prescott Police Department’s traffic safety section, agrees with Brown, but also believes that drivers don’t like getting pulled over at all, no matter what the fine is.

“I think just being pulled over is going to correct most people’s driving behavior,” Barto said.

And unless someone is driving haphazardly or in difficult conditions, officers don’t normally pull drivers over unless they’re going more than 10 mph over the speed limit.

“We look more at whether or not people are going with the normal flow of traffic,” Barto said. “If they’re going higher than that flow of traffic, then they’re starting to become a danger to the community.”

All of that said, SB 1669 still has a ways to go before becoming law. It will need to pass a final Senate roll-call vote before going to the House for further consideration.

Courier reporter Max Efrein contributed to this article.