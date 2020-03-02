Pets in need: Riley-Roo

I’m a year-old female Chiweenie (that’s a cross between a Chihuahua and Dachshund), spayed, micro-chipped and current on all my shots. My sister and I were dumped at six months in a construction site where we stayed for about a week, scared and hungry. We were finally rescued by some kind folks and taken to AARF Animal Rescue and Sanctuary. My sister found her forever home quickly, I’m hoping to find mine. What I’ve learned while being at the rescue is that taking walks is fun, getting a bath isn’t so bad, playing with toys is a blast but, most of all, having people love me, and cuddling is the best!

What you need to know, if you decide you’d like to give me a forever home, is that I’m still just an energetic puppy so I may chew things at first but, I learn quickly. I do know how to use a dog door to go outside and do my business and, if you don’t have one, I’ll learn to let you know. I’m good with young active dogs but need time to not be afraid of them. I love to play, kind of nonstop. Even if you have a large dog, if it’s patient with me, we can be best friends. I can sleep in a crate but, if you don’t mind, I’d rather snuggle with you If you’d like to meet to see if we are a match, please call AARF Animal Rescue at 928-925-7219 and ask for Riley-Roo.