Pets in need: Mick and Melitta

One day, four tiny kittens were dumped in a local cemetery. Luckily an employee noticed a truck rapidly leaving so went to make sure everything was OK. Upon checking she found the four kittens, scooped them up and called the Catty Shack. The four kittens were taken into foster and bottle-fed until they could eat on their own.

Melitta is the largest sibling of the two and is affectionate and playful. She has beautiful, glossy swirling stripes and distinctive markings. She is friendly with other cats and kittens and needs to be adopted with her brother Mick.

Mick is a friendly, outgoing guy and surely loves to carry around his spring toy, growling a warning to everyone that it’s HIS toy and to step away! He has beautiful glossy stripes and distinctive markings. He needs to be adopted with his sister Melitta.



Please come visit these siblings during Catty Shack adoption hours, 10-4 Tues-Sat. Call 928-778-6951.