Pets in need: Bashford
Originally Published: March 2, 2020 6:53 p.m.
Bashford is anything but bashful: born locally in early November to petite heeler mix parents, he and his adorable spotted brother, Linus, think they have the world at their feet. They are friendly precocious pups who will keep you on your toes and in stitches with their creative antics. They are close to housebroken and live happily with other dogs and kids. If you are ready for some spirited games or specialty training, either of these pups will gladly take you up on the offer. Please contact me to meet these two- Toby - 4lvdch@bullerinetworks.net
