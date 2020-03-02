More than 1,400 without power in downtown Prescott

Power was out for more than 1,400 Arizona Public Service (APS) customers in and around downtown Prescott midday Monday, March 2.

The outage began at 11:07 a.m. and extended east of downtown to Yavapai College.

The utility company said the outage is due to a service interruption to a major power line. They estimate that power could be fully restored by 3:12 p.m.

Suzanne Treviño with APS said the exact cause was unclear as of 12:15 p.m.

"We have crews on scene investigating," she said. "It's an outage at one of our feeders."

By noon, APS had restored power to about 400 customers, reducing the the number without power to just over 1,044, Treviño said.

