More than 1,400 without power in downtown Prescott
Power was out for more than 1,400 Arizona Public Service (APS) customers in and around downtown Prescott midday Monday, March 2.
The outage began at 11:07 a.m. and extended east of downtown to Yavapai College.
The utility company said the outage is due to a service interruption to a major power line. They estimate that power could be fully restored by 3:12 p.m.
Suzanne Treviño with APS said the exact cause was unclear as of 12:15 p.m.
"We have crews on scene investigating," she said. "It's an outage at one of our feeders."
By noon, APS had restored power to about 400 customers, reducing the the number without power to just over 1,044, Treviño said.
Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
- Body found in Prescott Valley home where garage fire occurred; police investigating
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- 84-year-old Prescott woman jumps Whiskey Row street curb, damages door of business
- Dump truck rolls on residential street in Prescott; driver injured
- Minor planet named after Prescott meteorite hunter
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 27, 2020
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: