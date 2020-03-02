OFFERS
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, March 02
More than 1,400 without power in downtown Prescott

By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: March 2, 2020 12:05 p.m.

Power was out for more than 1,400 Arizona Public Service (APS) customers in and around downtown Prescott midday Monday, March 2.

The outage began at 11:07 a.m. and extended east of downtown to Yavapai College.

The utility company said the outage is due to a service interruption to a major power line. They estimate that power could be fully restored by 3:12 p.m.

Suzanne Treviño with APS said the exact cause was unclear as of 12:15 p.m.

"We have crews on scene investigating," she said. "It's an outage at one of our feeders."

By noon, APS had restored power to about 400 customers, reducing the the number without power to just over 1,044, Treviño said.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

More like this story

Power restored in Prescott Valley after dump truck hits power line
Power outage affects more than 500 homes
Backhoe mishap cuts power for about 20 hours
Monsoons causing power outages in Quad Cities
APS working to fix power outage in Skull Valley, beyond
