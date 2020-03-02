Man charged with prescription fraud

A man has been arrested on charges of prescription fraud after reportedly trying to present a fraudulent prescription at a grocery store in Prescott Valley.

On Saturday Feb. 29, 2020, Prescott Valley Police Officers received a report of a possible prescription fraud occurring at the Safeway grocery store at 7720 E. State Route 69 in Prescott Valley.



According to the pharmacist, a man had just presented a fraudulent prescription for a prescription-only narcotic cough syrup. The Safeway pharmacist reported that he had just been alerted to a similar attempt by the pharmacist at Walgreens. Upon verification, it was learned the prescription was indeed fraudulent.

With the assistance of the Walgreen’s pharmacist, the suspect was notified that his prescription was ready for pick-up. Officers responded to the Walgreens where they contacted and arrested the suspect.

The suspect, Rick Dion Johnson Jr., was also identified as attempting to pass a forged prescription at the CVS Pharmacy in Prescott Valley but the prescription was declined by the pharmacist who recognized it as a forgery.



Johnson was charged with fraudulent schemes; falsely-made written instrument; taking identity of a person or entity; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently in custody at Yavapai County Jail. His bond is set at $20,000.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at (928) 772-9267. You may also contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.