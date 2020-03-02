Letter: Not what it seems

Editor: Nancy Scharff’s letter on Feb. 23 is disingenuous from her first word to her last letter.

The National Indivisible organization is not “a nonpartisan organization dedicated to protecting our environment, access to affordable health care, education and the rights of immigrants to be treated humanely.” Instead it hides behind a purposefully vague, misleading and deceitful narrative.

Neither are the Arizona Indivisible and Prescott Indivisible chapters, the latter being a group who recently met jointly with the local Democratic Party.

No, the Indivisible organizations are simply the Trump Resistance, the cutting edge of Trump Derangement Syndrome, an organized, dedicated hate group.

The National Indivisible website says they have been “Brought together … to resist the Trump agenda.” Indivisibles of Arizona describes itself as “a group of citizens…who take action against the extremist Trump agenda.”

Prescott Indivisibles, while claiming non-partisanship, maintains a “Persist and Resist” calendar that unveils an identity that “welcomes people … who are ready to resist.”

Resist is not a term of endearment, a word of love, community or compassion; it is a word of hatred, tearing down and breaking apart. To resist something is to fight against, not build up. “Persist and Resist” are words of unthinking, unmitigated hatred.

Resist and Persist is not what “Everybody’s Hometown” is about. Maybe they should rethink what’s great about our town, our state, and our people.

Lest they forget, we pledge to be “one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all”. By hating Donald Trump, however, they hate many (most?) of the people of Prescott, our values, beliefs and culture. Maybe it is they who need to rethink who they are.

Hal Bray

Prescott