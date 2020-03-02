Kids will love 'Spring Break Nature Camp,' March 9-13
Updated as of Monday, March 2, 2020 4:39 PM
Children ages 6-12 can experience the wonders of spring first hand at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Rd. in Prescott from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, March 9 through Friday, March 13.
At "Spring Break Nature Camp" kids will have fun exploring the 80-acre campus and enjoy exciting educational activities such as interactive games, arts and crafts, journaling and so much more.
Registration is required. Cost is $175 for members, $230 for non-members.
To register and for more information, visit highlandscenter.org/spring-break-camp.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
