Jackson: From columns to books, Goldman's wit, wisdom shine

Among countless pleasantries I fed on years ago in Sacramento, Calif., was the wit and wisdom of Ed Goldman, a gadabout gadfly whose tongue finds comfort embedded in his cheek. He’s an extremely prolific writer who produces three online columns WEEKLY — titled The Goldman State — that debuted on his 68th birthday this past Nov. 15 in the Sacramento Business Journal. And those current three columns each week actually represent somewhat of a breather for him because “my column for the Business Journal ran five times a week online and once in print — six columns a week for eight years.” Updating, he reports that readership of the new column “has multiplied and is now read throughout California, in Oregon, NYC and your very own Arizona and Florida.”

Ed also has written five books, with the teaser gracing the cover and flyleaf of his latest one, titled “Don’t Cry For Me, Ardent Reader” promising “More People, Places and Thingies from the Sacramento Business Journal.” And his business card sports the caveat that the “thrice-weekly column about California” is designed for ”demanding readers who know what ‘thrice’ means.”

Goldman can be irretrievably irreverent while being terrifically topical at the same time. For example, here is an excerpt from the aforementioned book carrying a paragraph from an essay titled “Amazon, Whole Foods and drugs: Who could ask for anything more?:”

“We notice you’ve just renewed your prescription for blood-pressure pills, Doug. Why not find out how well they work by also ordering a CD of ‘The Best of 2016’s Campaign Speeches.’ It’s all here: Hillary Clinton’s mention of Donald Trump’s ‘deplorables,’ Marco Rubio’s reference to the size of Trump’s hands, Jeb Bush joining his audience in falling asleep during one of his speeches and Carly Fiorina explaining how she saved Hewlett-Packard by courageously leaving the company (when forced to). But wait, there’s more. The big guy doesn’t get off that easily. Here — on one sturdy disc that you’’ll want to burn copies of for your car, office computer, laptop and tablet — are more than 150 of The Donald’s racist, sexist, ageist, homophobic, paranoiac slurs. (Yes, that was a busy Tuesday!) Not advised for listeners under the age of 68, over the age of 2 or those with taste or a sense of human decency.”

The headline from another column in Ed’s latest book is “50 jobs and titles I’ll never have” and he leads in by noting that “I’m middle-aged only if you assume I’ll live to 122. Regardless, middle age brings with it certain pleasures. I know, for example, that it’s unlikely I’ll be drafted into the U.S. Army at this point or asked to step in at the last minute for the star of ‘Sesame Street on Ice.’ There’s also some reckoning to do with middle age. So I reckon I’ll list 50 jobs or titles I’ll never have — and confess that I’m quite fine with it.”

Many of the 50 non-starters he listed are jobs that most of us wouldn’t be equipped for anyway, such as nuclear physicist or jet fighter pilot. But for one reason or another — maybe lots of reasons — are some which Goldman would never qualify for, to wit: Choreographer for Cirque du Soleil. Toreador. Kim Jong-un’s hair stylist. Brad Pitt’s body double, U.S. Ambassador to any country with a name ending with ‘stan’. Bungee-jumping demonstrator. Pilot light re-lighter. United Nations Hmong interpreter. Rugby referee. A passenger in a driverless car”. (It’s a sturdy list, to be sure, and one that I too embrace wholeheartedly!)

Incidentally, the titles of the other books that Ed has written in addition to “Don’t Cry For Me, Ardent Reader” are “And Now With Further Ado,” “But I Digress,” “How to Incorporate Your Dog (and other Solid Business Tips)” and “On Goldman Pond.” That last one brings to mind a decades-old bit of silliness from Johnny Carson’s long-running late-night show in which he periodically lapsed into his “Carnac the Magnificent” characterization. Those of you of a mature age will probably recall the routine in which an answer of some sort would be provided by Johnny’s sidekick, Ed McMahon, after which “Carnac” would pause, touch his turban with a forefinger, then thoughtfully respond with the sought-after question. Well, the answer was “on golden pond” and Carnac’s question was, following a cogent pause: “Where do urologists ice-skate?”

Catchy.

