Tue, March 03
Watch: HUSD School Expo offers food, info and fun

Children play on bouncers at the Bright Futures Preschool booth at the 2020 HUSD School Expo on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Children play on bouncers at the Bright Futures Preschool booth at the 2020 HUSD School Expo on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

By Jesse Bertel | @jessebertel
Originally Published: March 2, 2020 7:58 p.m.

Updated as of Monday, March 2, 2020 9:50 PM

HUSD School Expo 2020 in Prescott Valley, AZ by Courier Video

The Humboldt Unified School District (HUSD) invited the community to a day of fun activities, informative booths and free food at the annual Expo on Saturday at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.

The Arizona Children’s Association, local school representatives, county officials and organizations affiliated with child development and community outreach all came out to share their messages. Participating families were able to see school presentations, walk on a school bus, play on the bouncers for all ages and take home plenty of prizes.

Jesse Bertel is a reporter/videographer for the Prescott News Network. Email him at jbertel@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

Children play with magnets and beans at the Bright Futures Preschool booth at the 2020 HUSD School Expo on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

The Glassford Hill Middle School Choir performs songs from Sleeping Beauty at the 2020 HUSD School Expo at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

