Watch: HUSD School Expo offers food, info and fun
Updated as of Monday, March 2, 2020 9:50 PM
The Humboldt Unified School District (HUSD) invited the community to a day of fun activities, informative booths and free food at the annual Expo on Saturday at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.
The Arizona Children’s Association, local school representatives, county officials and organizations affiliated with child development and community outreach all came out to share their messages. Participating families were able to see school presentations, walk on a school bus, play on the bouncers for all ages and take home plenty of prizes.
Jesse Bertel is a reporter/videographer for the Prescott News Network. Email him at jbertel@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.
