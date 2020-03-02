District equality: A story yet unfinished

Everyone wants fair elections, and everyone wants equal representation at the polls. But the goal of complete fairness isn’t always easy, based upon proposed new legislation introduced last week. SCR 1018 appears to be another in a series of well-intentioned attempts to keep things fair. To better understand it, we need to go back in time a bit.

Reporter Howard Fischer writes that prior to 2000, legislative and congressional lines were drawn by state lawmakers, a process that often resulted in districts that were favorable to the party in control. In an effort to fix that issue, voters created the Independent Redistricting Commission.

This commission is made up of five members, four chosen by leaders of the two major parties and those four selecting a fifth. The law requires these commissioners to create districts that respect communities of interest, use county boundaries when possible, create as many politically competitive districts as possible and have districts of equal size.

The district maps that the commission created had to comply with the federal Voting Rights Act, which generally precludes any changes in voting laws that dilute minority voting strength. As the commission tried to comply with the act, it began to create disparate-sized districts — districts where Democrats and minorities had a better chance to win.

In looking at this issue, Justice Stephen Breyer, writing for the unanimous U.S. Supreme Court, did not dispute that the final district maps may have given Democrats an edge. But he said that was the logical outcome of the goal of creating as many legislative districts as possible where minorities might have a chance to elect someone of their choosing.

According to Breyer, the evidence showed that the redistricting commission drew the lines the way they did to comply with the Voting Rights Act — not to be unfair to other parties.

“The Constitution ... does not demand mathematical perfection,’’ Breyer said.

Perhaps not, but SCR 1018 would create another rule for the commission to follow. The population differences between the largest and smallest legislative districts created could be no more than 5,000. In theory, this rule would take off the “edge” that Democratic districts have been receiving.

That concern has not been lost on the Democrats. At last week’s session, Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai, D-Window Rock, read a resolution from the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission which argued that the bill will make it difficult to maintain the current map where one of the districts has sufficient Native American population to ensure election of one of its own.

Again, it’s a long story that demonstrates how political concerns can arise even after the problem appears to be solved. This measure has a long way to go before it becomes a law (if it ever does), so we hope that the issue will have all the time it needs to be discussed and revised if need be. Until then, the quest for fair representation will certainly continue.

— The Daily Courier