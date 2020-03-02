'Bob Ross Paint Challenge' benefits Yavapai CASA for Kids & Arizona Resin Teaching Services, Friday, March 13
Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation and Arizona Resin Teaching Services (ARTS) presents the first ever “Bob Ross Paint Challenge” at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882, Sunset Ave. in Prescott from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13.
Prizes will be awarded for best paintings. There will also be music, light refreshments, silent auction and free children’s activities.
Space is limited, so purchase tickets early. Cost is $30 online or $25 at the door with an RSVP. All proceeds from the challenge goes to two local non-profits that help at-risk, foster youth.
Click here for more information and to RSVP or send an e-mail to Mona@yavapaiCASAforkids.org or Jason@crookedcanesart.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
