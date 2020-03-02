OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, March 02
Weather  44.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

'Bob Ross Paint Challenge' benefits Yavapai CASA for Kids & Arizona Resin Teaching Services, Friday, March 13

Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation and Arizona Resin Teaching Services presents the first ever “Bob Ross Paint Challenge” at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882, Sunset Ave. in Prescott from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13. (Courtesy, file)

Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation and Arizona Resin Teaching Services presents the first ever “Bob Ross Paint Challenge” at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882, Sunset Ave. in Prescott from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13. (Courtesy, file)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 2, 2020 5:07 p.m.

Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation and Arizona Resin Teaching Services (ARTS) presents the first ever “Bob Ross Paint Challenge” at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882, Sunset Ave. in Prescott from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13.

Prizes will be awarded for best paintings. There will also be music, light refreshments, silent auction and free children’s activities.

Space is limited, so purchase tickets early. Cost is $30 online or $25 at the door with an RSVP. All proceeds from the challenge goes to two local non-profits that help at-risk, foster youth.

Click here for more information and to RSVP or send an e-mail to Mona@yavapaiCASAforkids.org or Jason@crookedcanesart.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation displays Black Lives Matter banner
Granite Peak UU service tackles health care in Tanzania
Enjoy music by Tom Neilson
Choir to perform Vivaldi's 'Gloria'
'Critters of sacred literature' Sunday at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries