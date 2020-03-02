OFFERS
Badgers hoping for fruitful campaign under new coach
Prep Boys Volleyball

Prescott Jacob Brown goes up for the hit while Dylan Knotek and Trey Koehler go for the block during a practice on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Prescott’s dome gym. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: March 2, 2020 11:12 p.m.

PRESCOTT — In the past few seasons, Prescott boys volleyball has emerged as a state playoff regular, and is coming off one of its better seasons. It will be interesting to see how the Badgers build off that success this year under new head coach Courtney Adams.

Adams, 24, won’t exactly be coaching the boys team cold turkey. The California native, who played volleyball at Oklahoma Panhandle State University, already earned some of her chops by coaching the girls team in the fall. She said it’s an interesting transition from coaching girls to coaching boys.

“The boys’ season has been really different so far. I’ve learned a lot so far from coaching them and the girls,” Adams said. “The difference between guys and girl is girls need to bond first before going to war, guys need to go into war first and then they bond.”

Last season, the Badgers tallied a strong record 12-5 record but were tormented by Ironwood all season. The Eagles defeated the Badgers a total of three times, once in the Centennial Tournament, once in Phoenix Region play and the final time during the state play-in round.

This season, Adams has run open gyms for the players since December but as a team, she said they’ve been practicing for about a month. Adams said she will lean heavily on her experienced returners to not only carry the team, but to help some of the younger player grow.

photo

Prescott head coach Courtney Adams has a word with Parker Jex during a practice on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Prescott’s dome gym. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Libero Clay Gross, outside hitter Trey Koehler and outside hitter Harris Temple, who are all in their senior season, all play club volleyball and will be the players to watch this season. Temple said meshing with a new coach did come with its learning curves but the team has responded well as of late and he believes Prescott has enough ability to make a deep run in state.

“There are definitely learning curves at the beginning but I think we all got used to it really quick and we’re all just getting glued in together,” said Temple, who led the Badgers in kills last season with 151. “I think we can go as far as we want to. The sky is the limit with us and whatever we decide we want to do this season, we can.”

While the Badgers might have lost big hitters Cole Fernandez and Aydan McKenna to graduation, players like Koehler (121 kills in 2019) should the fill the void quite nicely. Gross, who the led the team last year in digs with 2028, also feels it’s been different to have Adams as a coach but that she’s also very easy to talk to.

“She’s really easy to get along with. She teaches here and stuff so she’s used to kids,” Gross said. “She’s cool. She’s not all over the top and she knows what she’s doing too. So she’s a good balance between strict and not strict at all.”

Prescott will open its season at home with a freedom match against Peoria today, March 3 at 5:30 p.m. Region play will begin on the road against Desert Edge April 9 and the Badgers’ rematch with Ironwood will be a home match on April 28 at 5:30 p.m.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

