All About Pets: Lacy's ordeal: Surgery to remove growth

As I begin writing this week’s column, my girl, Lacy, is having surgery to remove a growth on her leg that has continued to grow. Fortunately, I know she is in good hands and I realize this surgery needs to be done. She is soon to be 14, so not an easy time to be going through this. As her brother, BoJay, and I sit here worrying about her, some thoughts are drifting through my head.

I received a letter recently containing a survey about my previous dogs and if they were rescues. I must admit that I have never rescued a dog from a rescue organization. My pups have always found their way to me. And they have all been amazing. The exceptions are my poodles who, after very careful research, came from very respected breeders. But I certainly have always been an advocate of rescuing, one way or another.

Each one of our dogs has a story. We must cherish those stories.

I remember the Friday afternoon when my daughter was driving with her kids down the backroads of Utah from Washington to Arizona; her son wanted to see all the historical sights. She is not known to be a slow driver — so as she went speeding by what she told herself were some wild little creatures — she realized that they were puppies. Someone had simply dumped them out in the middle of nowhere. She stopped the car. One pup was dead. She opened the back door and the two remaining pups jumped in and up into the kids car seats and proceeded to eat their sandwiches.

Kerrie called to tell me she was bringing me two puppies. I immediately called the humane society and said I would be bringing the pups in on Monday morning. (I already had two dogs in residence.)

These pups were cute but severely malnourished and flea infested. We bathed them and started them on some nourishing food. Instead of bringing them to the humane society, the kids and I brought them to the vet. He said, one more day and they would have died of malnutrition. He said they were about three months old. (The vet’s assistant took the second pup after she was strong and healthy.)

That was soon to be 14 years ago. Lacy has turned out to be an exceptional girl. I have maintained that she was every bit as smart as her poodle brother. She has competed and won many awards in Musical Freestyle. To this day, she loves to train — if the treats are there.

(Just received a call from the vet, she herself called to let me know that the surgery was finished and Lacy was doing very well, but also, that she has an abscess tooth that needs to be removed. I knew there was a problem since the gums were pinkish. So as long as she was still under anesthesia, the tooth would come out.)

Finally I could wait no longer, so I drove BoJay drove over to wait in the parking lot until we could bring her home. When we arrived, she was ready and waiting.



So now she has been home a few days, and we are all trying to relax. Lacy paces nervously around the house. She wants to go for a walk, so naturally, we will do that. I am keeping a close eye on her and when she starts to lick the stitches, the big collar goes back on. We all hate that. The ice pack is applied twice a day and she is on medication, but if she is in any pain she certainly does not show it.

We three want to express our appreciation to Dr. Pauletto and her amazing staff at Harmony Holistic for her wonderful care. I hated for Lacy to have to go through this surgery at her age, but I knew it had to be done. And Lacy is a survivor. Hopefully, BoJay and I will survive as well.

Christy Powers is a freelance writer whose passion is studying and writing about pet health, nutrition and training. She can be reached at cpowerspak@gmail.com.