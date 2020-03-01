Uncovering secrets from Prescott's 1900 fire: Historian looks into theories at Sharlot Hall Museum event

It was Saturday night July 14, 1900, the night Prescott changed forever when an uncontrollable fire destroyed the town’s business district.

Historian and author Brad Courtney was on hand at the Sharlot Hall Museum Saturday, Feb. 29, with a pictorial presentation about the blaze.

“There have been many narratives written about The Great Fire,” Courtney said. “They differ as to actually how it was caused.”

It’s something historians don’t have a definite cause of and have to say what the most likely scenario was, he said. What Courtney said he believes happened is there were four miners who rented a room in the OK Lodging House and one of them stuck a miner’s candlestick holder into the wall, lit the candle and left the room, forgetting about it.

According to the testimony of Bert Lee, store clerk at the OK Store and foreman for the OK Hose Company, then-Mayor John Dougherty had an argument with his brother, the owner of the OK store, and said there was enough water if there was a fire, Courtney said. However, it hadn’t rained up to July 14, and there was so little water that there was a ban enacted regarding watering lawns and gardens, he said. When the fire started burning, one official tried to get water downtown, Courtney said.

“John Love, the city water engineer, went up to the reservoir, released the water into the mains and no one knew there was water in the mains,” he said. “There was water in the mains this whole time which just blows my mind. They just didn’t know it.”

Without water to put the fire out, dynamite was used, Courtney said.

Almost every time he gives a talk on The Great Fire, he said he is asked about The Palace’s bar and whether it was pulled out onto the plaza to keep the party going. While there is no documentation that it happened, it is true that the bar that is in The Palace today was in there before the fire, Courtney said. How they got it out is unknown, and on anniversaries of the fire when people would share their stories, no one mentioned it, he said.

The reason it wasn’t reported was because at the time of the fire, thousands of items and pieces of furniture and other bars were pulled onto the plaza, making the fact that The Palace’s bar was pulled out not a big deal, Courtney said. Yet, there is a story told about pulling the piano out, he said. The piano player and a singer had a good sense of humor and started playing “There’ll be a Hot Time in the Old Town Tonight,” Courtney said

“It caught on and they said at one point it could be heard over on Granite Street, people singing along,” he said. “Eyewitnesses said it sounded like it seemed that the whole town was singing that song. So we know that they were partying and The Palace bar was out there with them.”

After four hours, The Great Fire eventually destroyed five full city blocks and cost about $1.5 million in damage. By 1901 though, the area had been rebuilt.