OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, March 02
Weather  36.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Uncovering secrets from Prescott's 1900 fire: Historian looks into theories at Sharlot Hall Museum event

Brad Courtney gave a pictorial history of The Great Fire that roared through downtown Prescott in 1900, burning five full city blocks, at the Sharlot Hall Museum Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Brad Courtney gave a pictorial history of The Great Fire that roared through downtown Prescott in 1900, burning five full city blocks, at the Sharlot Hall Museum Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: March 1, 2020 10 p.m.

It was Saturday night July 14, 1900, the night Prescott changed forever when an uncontrollable fire destroyed the town’s business district.

Historian and author Brad Courtney was on hand at the Sharlot Hall Museum Saturday, Feb. 29, with a pictorial presentation about the blaze.

“There have been many narratives written about The Great Fire,” Courtney said. “They differ as to actually how it was caused.”

It’s something historians don’t have a definite cause of and have to say what the most likely scenario was, he said. What Courtney said he believes happened is there were four miners who rented a room in the OK Lodging House and one of them stuck a miner’s candlestick holder into the wall, lit the candle and left the room, forgetting about it.

According to the testimony of Bert Lee, store clerk at the OK Store and foreman for the OK Hose Company, then-Mayor John Dougherty had an argument with his brother, the owner of the OK store, and said there was enough water if there was a fire, Courtney said. However, it hadn’t rained up to July 14, and there was so little water that there was a ban enacted regarding watering lawns and gardens, he said. When the fire started burning, one official tried to get water downtown, Courtney said.

“John Love, the city water engineer, went up to the reservoir, released the water into the mains and no one knew there was water in the mains,” he said. “There was water in the mains this whole time which just blows my mind. They just didn’t know it.”

Without water to put the fire out, dynamite was used, Courtney said.

Almost every time he gives a talk on The Great Fire, he said he is asked about The Palace’s bar and whether it was pulled out onto the plaza to keep the party going. While there is no documentation that it happened, it is true that the bar that is in The Palace today was in there before the fire, Courtney said. How they got it out is unknown, and on anniversaries of the fire when people would share their stories, no one mentioned it, he said.

The reason it wasn’t reported was because at the time of the fire, thousands of items and pieces of furniture and other bars were pulled onto the plaza, making the fact that The Palace’s bar was pulled out not a big deal, Courtney said. Yet, there is a story told about pulling the piano out, he said. The piano player and a singer had a good sense of humor and started playing “There’ll be a Hot Time in the Old Town Tonight,” Courtney said

“It caught on and they said at one point it could be heard over on Granite Street, people singing along,” he said. “Eyewitnesses said it sounded like it seemed that the whole town was singing that song. So we know that they were partying and The Palace bar was out there with them.”

After four hours, The Great Fire eventually destroyed five full city blocks and cost about $1.5 million in damage. By 1901 though, the area had been rebuilt.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Days Past: Prelude to Prescott’s Great Fire of 1900
At a Glance: Book about Whiskey Row fire launches
Days Past: Palace Saloon emerged from Great Fire of 1900 grander than ever
Days Past: Did Prescott lose capital city status because of a stolen glass eye?
Days Past: The three ‘other’ fires that shaped Whiskey Row
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries