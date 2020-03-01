OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, March 02
Weather  36.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Redistricting could see limits under proposed law

Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, is seeking a state constitutional amendment. (Courier, file)

Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, is seeking a state constitutional amendment. (Courier, file)

By Howard Fischer, For Prescott News Network | azcapmedia
Originally Published: March 1, 2020 10:04 p.m.

PHOENIX — State senators voted last week to limit the leeway of the Independent Redistricting Commission to draw legislative boundaries despite claims it could illegally harm the ability of minorities to elect lawmakers of their choice.

SCR 1018 would say that the population differences between the largest and smallest legislative districts created could be no more than 5,000. That’s about a 2.3% differential.

By contrast, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 2016 ruling, upheld district lines with up to a 10% differential in population, or about 25,000 in districts that after the census, are each expected to have more than 240,000 residents.

The problem with that, according to Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, is that commission members stuffed Republicans into districts which already had Republican majorities, making them overpopulated. And the result, he said, is residents of those overpopulated districts effectively have less political strength.

What it also did was create more districts where Democrats — and minorities in particular — had a chance to win. So Mesnard’s measure asks voters to rein in the commission when its meets again after the new decennial census results are in and the lines for the 30 legislative districts need to be redrawn.

Prior to 2000 legislative and congressional lines were drawn by state lawmakers. That often resulted in districts that were favorable to the party in control.

That year voters created the Independent Redistricting Commission of five members, four chosen by leaders of the two major parties and those four selecting a fifth. The law requires commissioners to create districts that respect communities of interest, use county boundaries when possible, create as many politically competitive districts as possible, and have districts of equal size.

What it also does is mandate that the commission draw maps that comply with the federal Voting Rights Act which generally precludes any changes in voting laws that dilute minority voting strength. It was that goal that led to the commission nearly a decade ago creating disparate-sized districts — the districts that Mesnard contends disfavored people living in Republican districts like his.

Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai, D-Window Rock, read a resolution from the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission which argued that what Mesnard wants will make it difficult to maintain the current map where one of the 30 legislative districts has sufficient Native American population to ensure election of one of its own.

Mesnard said he understands that goal. “But at what expense?” he asked. Mesnard said the trade-off is undermining the constitutional concepts of equal representation.

He also decried the fact that the maps drawn nearly a decade ago —the ones the commission said were necessary to protect minority voting strength — ended up splitting both the cities of Casa Grande and Yuma into two legislative districts.

The reason Mesnard is seeking a state constitutional amendment is because the Supreme Court, while acknowledging the population differences created by the last commission, found it did nothing illegal.

Justice Stephen Breyer, writing for the unanimous Supreme Court, acknowledged that the U.S. Constitution requires states to “make an honest and good faith effort to construct legislative districts as nearly of equal population as is practicable.’’ But he said that does not mean the margins used the last time around were illegal.

“The Constitution ... does not demand mathematical perfection,’’ he said. Breyer said that in determining what is “practicable,’’ states can vary from the idea for “legitimate considerations.’’

And in this case, Breyer wrote, the evidence showed that the redistricting commission drew the lines the way they did to comply with the Voting Rights Act.

Breyer did not dispute that the final maps may have given Democrats an edge. But he said that was the logical outcome of the goal of creating as many legislative districts as possible where minorities might have a chance to elect someone of their choosing.

Last Monday’s vote was far from the last word.

The measure needs not only a final Senate roll-call vote but also approval of the House. And in the end the measure has to go to voters, because it seeks to amend the Arizona Constitution.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Supreme Court rules Arizona redistricting not unconstitutional
Lawsuits challenge Arizona redistricting maps
State: Arizona expected to pick up a 9th U.S. House seat
Arizona Senate OKs GOP plan to revamp redistricting panel
Legal challenge stalls AZ redistricting plan
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries