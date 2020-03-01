PUSD Student of the Week: Hannah

Granite Mountain School is fortunate to have a wonderful young student named Hannah Hurley. Hannah is a model 5th grade student who adds so much to the Granite community.

During school, Hannah always puts forth her best effort and will try and try until she feels pride in her classwork. Hannah will go out of her way to lend a helping hand to classmates. We can always count on her to be respectful to her peers and the adults in our classroom.

Hannah proudly shares stories about family and about her outside interests. Hannah enjoys swimming and cooking with her mom.

She also has a great sense of humor and offers us a smile every day! Hannah brings sunshine into the classroom.

Granite Mountain students strive to follow the Character Counts traits of character. Hannah consistently demonstrates the qualities of Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, and Caring and is a great example to her classmates

— GMS Teachers Mrs. Carpenter, Mr. Erickson, and Mrs. Reimann.