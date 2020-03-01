Prescott Area Shelter Services expansion 'a dream come true'

Prescott Area Shelter Services supporter Carol Fontana was all smiles as the agency that provides transitional housing for women and children celebrated its latest endeavor on Wednesday afternoon: the opening of an eight-bed addition suitable for mothers with sons 12 and older.

“I think it’s fantastic — a dream come true,” said Fontana, a long-time donor and supporter who raised $27,000 worth of donations to support the shelter as a result of her 2016 Arizona Trail ride with her Arabian equine companion Tiki Barber.

The endurance competitor opted to turn the 800-mile trek between the Mexican and Utah borders into a fundraising opportunity to benefit the shelter and its efforts to provide hope and housing to homeless mothers and their children. She joins the Del E. Webb Foundation and several other community partners — the Don Nierling Foundation, the city of Prescott, Kiwanis Club, a memorial to Ann Goad and the Yavapai Regional Medical Center and local physicians —who invested $76,000 to make this expansion a possibility.

“It’s a passion,” Fontana said as PASS staff escorted civic leaders and donors to view the second-story addition at the rear of the property that by next Friday will be ready for clients.

PASS Executive Director Carmen Frederic said this project is so needed because there are limited options for mothers with older sons to stay when they find themselves without an affordable place to live. The existing shelter that opened in 2007 has beds for up to 19 women and young children.

“It’s surreal,” Frederic said after the red-ribbon cutting in front of what previously was the main shelter’s one-story community room. “I’m just so thrilled that we can now serve more people, particularly moms and boys 12 years and older who have no other place to go. Totally thrilled.”

The new space will still have a community area, but on the second floor there will be two bedrooms and a shared bath to accommodate up to four people in each. The shelter offers 90-day stays with extensions available for those who are working on employment, housing and other long-term goals. PASS also now operates two transitional homes in Chino Valley; one houses four women and the other houses three families.

Operation Deep Freeze supervisor Daniel Mattson called this a “great move forward, a great resource for the community.”

Rubbing away goosebumps on his arms as he talked of his role in this project, Skill Center Workshops Contractor Dutch Brewster said he is awed by the opportunity to play a role in the shelter’s evolving mission.

Profit was far less a motive on this project than providing a needed service to a community that was so generous in enabling what was a dream project to become reality, Brewster said.

“What can we do to make it better for somebody else?” Brewster said was his personal query as he and his fellow construction partners worked to complete this renovation.

Over the last three months of construction, Brewster said he has become acquainted with the “ladies and kids, and they just tug at your heart.”

“You have to give where you live,” Brewster concluded.

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.

Prescott Area Shelter Services Donation Wish List:

Large trash bags

Small plastic bags

Liquid dishwasher detergent

Soap

Postage stamps

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Deodorant

Disinfecting wipes

Shampoo and conditioner

Body wash

Nail supplies

Gift cards

Office supplies

Masking tape

Razors

Toilet bowl cleaner

Mops

Cleaning supplies

Computer paper and ink

Baby diapers

Tampons

Adult diapers

Over-the-counter medications

Coffee, creamer and filters

Tissue

Air freshner

New underwear and bras for female adults and kids

Vaccuum cleaners

Socks

Water filters