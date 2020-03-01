OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, March 02
Weather  36.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Pawnbroker prices may go up if bill gets OK'd

Rep. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, called his most recent measure “consumer friendly." (Courier,file)

Rep. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, called his most recent measure “consumer friendly." (Courier,file)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, For Prescott News Network | azcapmedia
Originally Published: March 1, 2020 8:37 p.m.

PHOENIX — Anyone seeking to borrow money from a pawnbroker could soon end up having to pay more.

On a party-line vote Wednesday the state House agreed to set the maximum interest and fees at 20% per month, the equivalent of 240 percent annually. That compares with current law setting the cap at 13 percent for the first month and 11 percent for each subsequent month.

The vote came over the objections of several Democrats who said the government has a role in protecting consumers. Rep. Isela Blanc, D-Tempe, said the interest rate amounts to “predatory lending.’’

But Rep. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, who crafted the measure, said the measure is “consumer friendly.’’ He said HB 2240 is designed to promote transparency.

Kern said it requires that consumers be made aware of the interest rates that a particular shop is charging so they know what it will cost to retrieve the item. And it permits someone to pick up the item that was pawned within 24 hours simply by repaying the amount loaned, with no interest charged.

He said he crafted the bill after meeting with owners and operators of various pawn shops, both large and “mom-and-pop’’ outlets. And Kern conceded that he never actually met with any consumer groups.

But he said that doesn’t make the measure unfair. In essence, Kern said, it recognizes that this is a legitimate way for people to borrow money.

“So if there’s a market, who am I to stop someone from taking an item out of their home, bringing it to a pawnshop and trying to get some cash they may need to pay for food or gas or a car payment or a mortgage payment?’’ he asked.

Blanc said she sees the issue through a different lens.

“Is it not our role as a state agency to protect consumers from paying high interest?’’ she asked.

“It is our business to protect consumers, absolutely,’’ Kern responded. “But on the flip side of that, the free market will dictate what that interest rate will be.’’

The bottom line, he said, is people are free to shop around and find a shop that maybe charges less than another one. Kern called the bill “free market reform in a free market society.’’

Blanc argued that Arizonans have told lawmakers they do want caps on interest rates.

In 2008, voters decided to kill off the payday loan industry, which charged annual interest rates in excess of 400 percent, despite lenders spending more than $17 million on the campaign to keep it alive.

But Rep. Mark Finchem, R-Oro Valley, said the bottom line is that no one is forced to do business with a pawnshop.

“We’ve got to remember this is a free-will decision they enter into,’’ he said. “Just because it’s available doesn‘t mean it’s predatory.’’

The 31-28 vote sends the bill to the Senate.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

New law lets pawnbrokers raise rates
Popular History Channel show sheds light on pawnshop world
Pawning in the 21st century
Lawmaker's bills would cap title interest rate at 36%
Lawmakers: Consumers must read insurance contract
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries