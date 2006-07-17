OFFERS
Lucy the Elephant listed for three nights only on Airbnb

In this July 17, 2006, file photo, two women walk near Lucy The Elephant in Margate, N.J. The six-story National Historic Landmark is being offered up for overnight stays March 17-19 on the house-sharing website Airbnb for $138 a night. The promotion with Airbnb and the Save Lucy Committee is designed to encourage more visitors to the New Jersey shore and to the elephant, which is one of the oldest surviving roadside attractions in America. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 1, 2020 11:55 p.m.

MARGATE, N.J. — New Jersey shore visitors hungry for nostalgia will get a chance to sleep in the belly of the beast next month.

Lucy the Elephant, a six-story National Historic Landmark in Margate is being offered up for overnight stays March 17-19 on the house-sharing website Airbnb. The one-night stays for two people are being offered for $138 — a price that pays homage to the number of years Lucy has been around — and booking is slated to begin March 5 on a first-come basis.

The pachyderm-shaped dwelling has an entrance in her back legs that takes guests to a remodeled living quarters. But, Lucy’s caretakers say she doesn’t have running water, so Airbnb is placing a heated bathroom trailer with a shower, sink and toilet for guests on the site.

The promotion with Airbnb and the Save Lucy Committee is designed to encourage more visitors to the shore and to the elephant, which is one of the oldest surviving roadside attractions in America. Airbnb will make a donation to help support the committee, which has restored the wooden landmark and maintains her for the more than 130,000 visitors she receives in a year.

The listing says Lucy has been a home before, as well as a tavern in a previous life.

