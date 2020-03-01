Garage fire reported in Williamson Valley

Central Arizona Fire and Medical reported on Sunday evening, March 1, that units had been sent to the scene of a garage fire in the Inscription Canyon subdivision in Williamson Valley. According to the CAFMA Facebook page, the first arriving engine found the large detached garage fully involved in a fire and nearby structures threatened. Crews were able to quickly knock the flames down and contain the fire to the garage, however "the garage and its contents appear to be a total loss," the statement said.

Later response units included four CAFMA engines, one water tender, one battalion chief, one fire investigator, and a Prescott FD utility/support unit. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Information provided by Central Arizona Fire and Medical.