Eagles oust Bobcats and advance to championship
Women's College Basketball

The ERAU Lady Eagles snagged 27 offensive rebounds in a 64-57 win against the University of California at Merced in the California Pacific Conference semifinal on Saturday night. ERAU will play the University of Antelope Valley tonight at 7:30 in the Activity Center. (ERAU/Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 1, 2020 9:03 p.m.

PRESCOTT – Offensive rebounds. That was the key to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Ariz.) women's basketball's win in the California Pacific Conference semifinal against University of California at Merced on Saturday night, 64-57. The Eagles (24-4, 12-2) snagged 27 offensive rebounds in the game helping them to advance to their second consecutive Cal Pac Championship game.

A terrifically defended first quarter set the tone early in the semifinal. Of the 28 shots taken by both teams, only 10 were made. Bethany Wolph (JR/Chandler, Ariz.) made her mark at the end of the quarter making a triple with under a minute to play. Despite the Eagles 10 more shots, they only led by three at the break.

It was Wolph's quarter, as she diced the Bobcats (15-13, 9-5) for 13 points. The second team All-Cal Pac selection did her damage on all three levels making a two threes, a jumper and two free throws. ERAU opened up their biggest lead of the game, 12, at the end of the half.

ERAU struggled to stop the Bobcats in third quarter. A 15-2 run by the third seed put ERAU on notice and head coach Michael Trujillo called a timeout to stop the bleeding as UCM now led by three. The timeout worked, Danae Ruiz (SR/Albuquerque, N.M.) and Wolph came down and hit two threes to get the lead back. UCM made a buzzer beater to steal the lead heading to the fourth.

Kamryn Brown (SO/Gilbert, Ariz.) put her stamp on the game in the fourth. She came down with eight rebounds and added six points completing her double-double. The real difference was the defense of the Eagles, they did not allow a single basket to UCM in the final ten minutes. A lot of credit should go to Brown and Melissa Pfeifer (SR/Hays, Kan.) who were incredible defending the painted area.

ERAU's presence on the glass was the ultimate difference, Pfiefer added 15 rebounds of her own. The team. Shooting was not the Eagles strength tonight but they played tremendous defense and got the win.

ERAU will play University of Antelope Valley on tonight at 7:30 in the Activity Center. The two meet in a rematch of last year's conference championship in which the Pioneers (23-4, 13-1) beat the Eagles in Lancaster, California.

