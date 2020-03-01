Budget, 5% pay hike top PUSD meeting agenda

A proposed 2020-21 budget package will be a featured item on the regular agenda of the Prescott Unified School District Governing Board that will meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 in the conference room at the Washington School district offices on East Gurley Street.

One of the highlights of the proposed budget package, which predicts an increase of $1.473 million in spending, is a 5%, across-the-board pay increase for district employees. The proposed budget predicts a modest enrollment increase of 25 students adding to an additional 70 this school year.

The district’s current operations budget is $25.84 million, to be adjusted by May based on actual daily enrollment. Superintendent Joe Howard will also be asking the board to approve issuing contracts to eligible school employees for the next school year.

The board will also be voting to invest some $101,000 in results-based funding at Abia Judd Elementary to fund a kindergarten teacher at the school and hire four remainder-of-the-year paraprofessionals. The remaining money awarded due to Abia Judd’s performance in the top 13 percent of schools statewide on the AZMerit test will be put into district savings for use for fiscal 2020-2021 needs.

At the opening of the meeting, the Yavapai County Community Health Services Department will be offering a presentation on the Yavapai Healthy Schools program.

The public is invited to attend.