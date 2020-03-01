OFFERS
Belibi, No. 4 Stanford pull away from No. 24 Arizona State
Women's College Basketball

Stanford's Kiana Williams, front left, drives around Arizona State's Iris Mbulito, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz.(Darryl Webb/AP)

Stanford's Kiana Williams, front left, drives around Arizona State's Iris Mbulito, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz.(Darryl Webb/AP)

JOSE M. ROMERO Associated Press
Originally Published: March 1, 2020 2:28 p.m.

TEMPE — Francesca Belibi had 18 points and nine rebounds, and No. 4 Stanford beat No. 24 Arizona State 55-44 on Sunday in the Pac-12 regular-season finale for both teams.

Lexie Hull and Kiana Williams added 13 points each for Stanford, which avoided its first three-game skid since 2001.

Belibi scored 10 points in the third quarter and Stanford outscored the Sun Devils 38-16 in the paint. The Cardinal (25-5 overall, 14-4 in Pac-12) held Arizona State to 16 of 57 shooting (28%).

Robbi Ryan led Arizona State (20-10, 10-8) with 13 points.

The Sun Devils lost starting guard Kiara Russell early in the second quarter when she went down after a collision with Williams and clutched her left knee in pain.

Russell, playing her final regular-season home game along with Ryan and three other seniors, was helped back to the locker room and didn't return to the game. She got back to the bench on crutches for the second half, with her knee in a brace.

The Cardinal held a 10-7 lead after neither team shot well in the first quarter. Stanford made four layups and a jumper out of 15 shots, while the Sun Devils were 3 of 16 from the floor.

Stanford took a 10-point lead in the second quarter thanks in part to Hull, who scored on a post-up move and then hit a 3-pointer with 1:47 to play.

Both baskets were part of a 12-2 run that helped the Cardinal take a 29-16 lead into halftime. Arizona State was 7 of 31 from the floor in the first half. Ryan made five of those shots for 11 points.

Stanford went more than four minutes without a point to start the third quarter, but added to its lead. Belibi drove for a layup with 1:38 to go for a 42-27 advantage.

Arizona State did not get closer than 11 points in the fourth quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal will be the No. 2 or 3 seed in the Pac-12 tournament, pending the result of the game between No. 9 UCLA an Utah.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils already had the fifth seed in the conference tournament wrapped up. They have likely done enough in the regular season to earn an at-large selection to the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Stanford: Open Pac-12 tournament play in a quarterfinal game Friday in Las Vegas.

Arizona State: Faces 12th-seeded California on Thursday in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament.

