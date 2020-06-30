Prescott Fire Department responds to 3 water rescue calls at Watson Lake within 5 hours

The Prescott Fire Department was dispatched to three separate water rescue calls at Watson Lake on Monday, June 29, within a span of 5 hours.



In total, five adults, two children, and two dogs were rescued.

Two of the incidents occurred after boaters were blown by very high winds to the north end of the lake and not able to return to their starting points.

In another incident a kayaker flipped his boat due to high winds and waves and the kayak rapidly blew away from him.



The kayaker says that after panicking for a while, he was able to make it to a shallow spot in the middle of the lake and wait for rescue in waist high water.

All rescue victims were wearing life jackets, which prevented any loss of life or injury. In each instance, Prescott Fire Departments Boat 74 was used to retrieve those in need.



Fire officials recommend taking the following safety precautions when enjoying the lakes in Prescott:

• Always wear a life jacket when boating or paddle boarding.

• Always check the weather prior to going out on the water. In this instance, our area was in Red Flag conditions due to high winds.

With the monsoons approaching our area, the weather can change drastically. Monsoons bring high, shifting winds as well as lightning. Keep a watchful eye on the skies around you. If you see a storm approaching, Please get off the lake.

• Light watercraft like kayaks and paddle boards are difficult to control in very high winds.

• It is a good idea to use a leash to connect you to your watercraft to avoid getting separated from it.

• Know your abilities and limitations, as well as your children's abilities and limitations.

• Have a cell phone with you in a "dry bag" in case of an emergency.

• Carry water with you and wear sunscreen while enjoying your time on the water.

Information provided by the Prescott Fire Department.