Obituary notice: Leslie Stonehart
Originally Published: June 30, 2020 5:42 p.m.
Leslie Stonehart, age 75, of Paulden, Arizona, passed away on June 26, 2020 in Paulden.
Affordable Burial and Cremation of Chino Valley, Arizona, is in charge of the arrangements.
