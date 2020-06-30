OFFERS
Tue, June 30
Weather  74.0 weather icon
Obituary: F. Gregg Robinson

F. Gregg Robinson

F. Gregg Robinson

Originally Published: June 30, 2020 5:45 p.m.

F. Gregg Robinson, 72, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center. He was born in Barnesville, Ohio, on March 24, 1948, son of the late Thomas and Margaret Diehl Robinson.

Gregg retired from a long career in the sales and marketing area of the hotel industry, working for Sheraton, Doubletree, Interstate and ultimately retiring from Starwood Hotels as the VP of New Builds and Acquisitions. He grew up in Barnesville and graduated from University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio.

He was a faithful UMU football follower his entire life. He was a member of Scottsdale Bible Church. Gregg loved playing golf and spending time with his wife of 50 years, Cindy.

Gregg was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Margaret Robinson; in-laws, George and Winifred Hickson and brothers-in-law, Paul Hickson, Sr. and Richard Sokol. Survivors include his wife, Cynthia Hickson Robinson; son, Matthew Robinson (Noell); grandchildren, Bryce Robinson, Riley Robinson and Cody Robinson; sister, Kristine Sokol and sisters-in-law, Pam Hickson-Stevenson (Jeff) and Beth Hickson.

In compliance with health and public safety directives, private services will be postponed until a later date. The family would like to invite you to view the online memorial at: http://www.fgrobinsonmemorial.com/.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family. For questions please contact us at (928)445-2221.

Information provided by survivors.

