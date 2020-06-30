Obituary: Edward L. Kent

The Kent family announces with great sadness the passing of Edward L. Kent on June 23, 2020 in Prescott Valley Arizona. Edward passed quietly at home surrounded by family after a long bout with a chronic illness. He was 82 years old.

Edward is survived by the love of his life, wife of 61 years, Eleanor; and their 4 children, Paul, Robin, Jill, and Andrea; grandchildren, Joshua, Brandon, Justin, Ryan, Cierra, Logan and Savanna; 5 great-grandchildren; and his loyal dog, Rocky. Edward will be remembered as a Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle and friend. He was loved dearly and is greatly missed.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.