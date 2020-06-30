OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, June 30
Local musicians perform tribute to honor 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots

John Wurtz (left) and Chris Russo perform a tribute to the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots called "19 Angels" on the Morning Scramble program in Prescott Tuesday morning, June 30, 2020. (screenshot of Morning Scramble performance)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: June 30, 2020 8:29 a.m.

19 Angels - A Tribute to the Granite Mountain Hotshots by Yavapai County Sheriff

To honor the memory and sacrifice of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who lost their lives battling the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013, local musicians John Wurtz and the Road One South Band composed a tribute to the fallen firefighters called “19 Angels.”

Wurtz and guitarist Chris Russo performed the new song on the Morning Scramble program in Prescott on Tuesday. With permission from Morning Scramble, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office shared video of the performance on their YouTube channel.

