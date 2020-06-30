Gov. Ducey orders flags at half-staff today to honor 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots
Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state building be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday, June 30, in honor and remembrance of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who lost their lives battling the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013.
“Seven years ago, on one of the most tragic days in Arizona history, 19 heroic firefighters lost their lives protecting fellow Arizonans and their communities,” Ducey said in a statement Monday.
“The brave men of the Yarnell 19 had their whole lives ahead of them. They had families, loved ones and friends who cared deeply about them. They knew the dangers of their job, but they did it anyway, with courage and an abiding sense of duty and commitment to our communities.
"They represent all that is best about Arizona, and we will forever remember and honor their sacrifices. Our prayers are with the family and loved ones of the Yarnell 19. May their cherished memories and the honor bestowed by their heroic actions bring comfort today and always.”
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.
