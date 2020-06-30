OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, June 30
Weather  54.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Gov. Ducey orders flags at half-staff today to honor 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots

People pay their respects to the fallen 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots at the make shift memorial at Prescott Fire’s Station 7 on Sixth Street in 2013.

People pay their respects to the fallen 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots at the make shift memorial at Prescott Fire’s Station 7 on Sixth Street in 2013.

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: June 30, 2020 1 a.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state building be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday, June 30, in honor and remembrance of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who lost their lives battling the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013.

“Seven years ago, on one of the most tragic days in Arizona history, 19 heroic firefighters lost their lives protecting fellow Arizonans and their communities,” Ducey said in a statement Monday.

“The brave men of the Yarnell 19 had their whole lives ahead of them. They had families, loved ones and friends who cared deeply about them. They knew the dangers of their job, but they did it anyway, with courage and an abiding sense of duty and commitment to our communities.

"They represent all that is best about Arizona, and we will forever remember and honor their sacrifices. Our prayers are with the family and loved ones of the Yarnell 19. May their cherished memories and the honor bestowed by their heroic actions bring comfort today and always.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Governor orders flags at half-staff in honor of the Yarnell 19
Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30, 2019
Prescott plans to commemorate three-year mark of Granite Mountain Hotshot tragedy
State lowers flags for Hotshots
19 flags at Tim's honor fallen firefighters
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries