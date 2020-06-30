Daytime lane closures on Highway 89A near Jerome for June 29 – July 1 postponed
Work rescheduled for later date
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers that daytime lane closures on north- and southbound Highway 89A has been postponed.
The work was scheduled daily between Forest Service Road-104 (milepost 337) and near the town of Jerome (milepost 342) from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Monday, June 29, and ending Wednesday, July 1.
No specific date has been provided on when this work may resume.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
