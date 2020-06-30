Catch 22 — Day 1: $2,200 reward for information leading to arrest of wanted fugitive Robert David Pearsall III
Yavapai Silent Witness Director Chris Wilson has announced the start of the summer 2020 Catch 22 campaign.
Each day through July 22, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) will share information about a wanted fugitive from the program.
A direct tip to Silent Witness resulting in the arrest of the fugitive will result in at least a $500 cash reward.
“This has been a very productive program historically with the help of the community,” Wilson said.
For Day 1 of the campaign, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating 42-year-old Robert David Pearsall III.
On Sept. 8, 2018, Pearsall was camping in the area of Bear Siding Camp Site near the Verde River when he approached a man who was sitting down.
Unprovoked, Pearsall allegedly struck the man’s face and head several times with a hardened piece of wood until the man fell to the ground unresponsive. Pearsall fled the scene.
The attack left the victim with a concussion, a traumatic laceration, partial loss of his right ear and multiple bruises and abrasions.
Pearsall is described as a 5-foot-11 white man weighing 165 pounds, with blonde balding hair and green eyes. His last known address was on Moall Drive in Prescott.
Pearsall, who initially turned himself in and then on Sept. 14, 2018, posted bond but did not show for his next court dates, is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
As a result, he has two outstanding warrants: one with no bond and nationwide extradition and the other with a $100,000 bond and it is extraditable in Arizona only.
Thanks to generous donations from the community, anyone providing information that leads to Pearsall’s arrest could be eligible for a $2,200 cash reward.
To earn the reward, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com.
All tips are anonymous.
Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.
