Yavapai County adds 157 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases over weekend

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: June 29, 2020 2:22 p.m.

During the weekend leading up to the 133rd annual “World’s Oldest Rodeo” in Prescott, Yavapai County added 157 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to a news release Monday morning.

Yavapai County has tested 18,836 residents, with 771 positive cases (95.9%), 325 recovered, and eight deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center, in Prescott and Prescott Valley combined, reported 21 COVID-19 patients with 10 people under investigation (PUI).

In Cottonwood, Verde Valley Medical Center reports 18 COVID hospitalizations and zero PUI.

The Prescott VA has reported two COVID-19 hospitalizations, no PUI.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 678,363 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 74,533 positive cases, 1,588 deaths. According to the Arizona Department of Health, 3,939 new cases were reported Monday, a new record.

As of Sunday, 84% of current inpatient beds and 88% of ICU beds were in use for COVID-19 and other patients. Monday’s numbers were not available.

CLOSE CONTACT

It is important to remember that anyone who has close contact with someone with COVID-19 should stay home for 14 days after exposure based on the time it takes to develop illness.

If you recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, stay home and monitor your health (Quarantine):

-Stay home until 14 days after your last exposure;

-Check your temperature twice a day and watch for symptoms of COVID-19; and

-If possible, stay away from people who are at higher-risk for getting very sick from COVID-19.

If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19, or are waiting for test results, or have cough, fever, or shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19, isolate yourself from others:

-Stay home until it is safe to be around others; and

-If you live with others, stay in a specific “sick room” or area and away from other people or animals, including pets. Use a separate bathroom, if available.

QUARANTINE VS. ISOLATION

Quarantine is used to keep someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others.

Quarantine helps prevent spread of disease that can occur before a person knows they are sick or if they are infected with the virus without feeling symptoms.

People in quarantine should stay home, separate themselves from others, monitor their health, and follow directions from their state or local health department.

Isolation is used to separate people infected with the virus (those who are sick with COVID-19 and those with no symptoms) from people who are not infected.

People who are in isolation should stay home until it’s safe for them to be around others. (3 days with no fever, respiratory symptoms have improved, 10 days since symptoms first appeared.)

In the home, anyone sick or infected should separate themselves from others by staying in a specific “sick room” or area and using a separate bathroom (if available).

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

