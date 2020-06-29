Watch: Prescott Valley Town Council candidates webinar

A public webinar was held June 24 featuring the 10 candidates vying for four seats on the Prescott Valley Town Council.

The webinar was hosted by the Fain Signature Group and The Studios-Talking Glass Media, LLC. The webinar was also sponsored by the Central Arizona Partnership (CAP), Prescott News Network, SignalsAZ and Yavapai County Contractors Association (YCCA).

The Studios-Talking Glass also produced 10 individual candidate videos in which each candidate addressed three questions important to the community.

These individual videos were sponsored by the Central Arizona Partnership (CAP), Prescott News Network, SignalsAZ and YCCA.

To view the videos, click here.