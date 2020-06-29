Watch: Prescott Valley Town Council candidates webinar
A public webinar was held June 24 featuring the 10 candidates vying for four seats on the Prescott Valley Town Council.
The webinar was hosted by the Fain Signature Group and The Studios-Talking Glass Media, LLC. The webinar was also sponsored by the Central Arizona Partnership (CAP), Prescott News Network, SignalsAZ and Yavapai County Contractors Association (YCCA).
The Studios-Talking Glass also produced 10 individual candidate videos in which each candidate addressed three questions important to the community.
These individual videos were sponsored by the Central Arizona Partnership (CAP), Prescott News Network, SignalsAZ and YCCA.
To view the videos, click here.
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 27, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1) June 24, 2020
- Prescott Frontier Days cancels rodeo dances, July 4 parade; city cancels day-time July 4 activities
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 27, 2020
- Felonious driving leads to crash, arrest on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 13, 2020
- 4 people die in head-on collision on Highway 169 in Dewey
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 22, 2020
- George Floyd protest comes to Prescott Valley
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 6, 2020
- Bodies found inside buried car in Iowa; possibly the 2 missing Chino Valley residents
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: