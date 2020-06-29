OFFERS
PV to cancel Fourth of July events after Gov. Ducey order; fireworks still a go

Prescott Valley Fourth of July festivities in 2018 included five lanes of water slides, six lanes of dry slides, bounce houses, an course, and more. (Les Stukenberg/Prescott News Network file photo)

Prescott Valley Fourth of July festivities in 2018 included five lanes of water slides, six lanes of dry slides, bounce houses, an course, and more. (Les Stukenberg/Prescott News Network file photo)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: June 29, 2020 8:56 p.m.

To comply with Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order on Monday, officials with the Town of Prescott Valley say that they have modified their Fourth of July activities at Mountain Valley Park, 8600 E. Nace Lane.

All activities, including concessions, bounce houses, a beer garden and a live band, have been cancelled. But the town’s fireworks display at 9 p.m. Saturday will remain as scheduled at Mountain Valley Park.

“We are encouraging people to stay physically apart at least 6 feet, as well as wear masks at our parks,” Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta said on Facebook Monday afternoon. “So, we are just asking you to celebrate responsibly.”

Mountain Valley Park and all other parks in the community will be open, a town news release stated.

People may bring picnic items and coolers and enjoy the fireworks at any of the town’s parks with appropriate social distancing. Music will be broadcast throughout Mountain Valley Park from a local radio station during the lead-up to the fireworks.

The fireworks may be viewed from almost anywhere in town, the news release states. The show will go on, wind and weather permitting.

“The Fourth of July is an important holiday for our country,” Palguta added on Monday night. “You are welcome to watch from your car, celebrate in your driveway or on your back porch at a safe distance, too.”

The Mountain Valley Splash pool will continue to operate on its regular schedule, the news release added. For the pool’s schedule, visit pvaz.net and click on the Parks and Recreation page.

