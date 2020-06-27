Obituary: Sharon Louise Schlax
Sharon Louise Schlax, 82, a resident of Prescott Valley, Arizona for 42 years, joined her Heavenly Father on Fathers Day, surrounded by family, June 21, 2020.
She was born to Frederick and Jeannette Nordell, in Monrovia, California.
Survived by her husband, Ronald Schlax, of nearly 63 years; daughter, Karen Fornes; sons, Mark Schlax and David Schlax; sister, Phyllis Kramer; 10 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her twin sons, Aaron and Joseph Schlax.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was also a wonderful homemaker, skilled artist and loved spending time in her garden.
Her Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Bradshaw Chapel in Prescott Valley.
Information provided by survivors.
