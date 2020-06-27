OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 27
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Bruce Cherrington

Bruce Cherrington

Bruce Cherrington

Originally Published: June 27, 2020 6:43 p.m.

Bruce Cherrington, 59, passed away peacefully in his home in the presence of his family on June 17, 2020 at 6:30 pm. His brother, Chris Cherrington, recited Psalm 23 as he took his last breath with us on earth. Bruce brought a passion for life that was unmatched, coupled with a signature laugh that will live on forever in our minds.

His childhood memories were fond ones spent in Fairport, New York, with his two brothers, Chris and Jim, enjoying outdoor activities, especially riding mini bikes. He was very close to his mom and dad and loved telling stories of picking apples and making fresh cider with them.

His proudest moment was when he became the father of his daughter, Kellie Cherrington. He spent many years on the road trucking a car hauler, a career he was proud of. For 15 years he enjoyed his life in Arizona where he met the love of his life, Diana Henry. He was a proud American, wearing his veteran status from the United States Navy with honor.

He found great joy in so many things like riding his Harley with his friends, with his lady on the back, drinking a cold Kilt Lifter beer at the bar, enjoying his favorite meal of ribeye and lobster, shredded beef burritos and Juan’s margaritas at Casa Perez, dancing to live rock n’ roll, chopping firewood while listening to Kid Rock sing “Born Free”, sitting by the fire telling stories, exploring nature, learning about politics, ancient history and new technologies to come (like flying cars).

He loved his family and friends unconditionally and is survived by his daughter, Kellie Cherrington, the love of his life, Diana Henry, his beloved mother, Carol Marshall, his stepfather Paul Marshall, his brothers, Chris and Jim Cherrington, his sisters-in-law Natalie and Pam, his great friend “Wolfman” Jack and wife Sonya, his nieces and nephews, and many, many friends.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Stephen Morris Pierce II
Obituary: Bruce Henry Knell Sr.
Obituary: Gene Pascol Jones
Obituary: Bruce Henry Knell Sr.
Obituary: Dymond W. Woodward

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries