Obituary: Bruce Cherrington

Bruce Cherrington, 59, passed away peacefully in his home in the presence of his family on June 17, 2020 at 6:30 pm. His brother, Chris Cherrington, recited Psalm 23 as he took his last breath with us on earth. Bruce brought a passion for life that was unmatched, coupled with a signature laugh that will live on forever in our minds.

His childhood memories were fond ones spent in Fairport, New York, with his two brothers, Chris and Jim, enjoying outdoor activities, especially riding mini bikes. He was very close to his mom and dad and loved telling stories of picking apples and making fresh cider with them.

His proudest moment was when he became the father of his daughter, Kellie Cherrington. He spent many years on the road trucking a car hauler, a career he was proud of. For 15 years he enjoyed his life in Arizona where he met the love of his life, Diana Henry. He was a proud American, wearing his veteran status from the United States Navy with honor.

He found great joy in so many things like riding his Harley with his friends, with his lady on the back, drinking a cold Kilt Lifter beer at the bar, enjoying his favorite meal of ribeye and lobster, shredded beef burritos and Juan’s margaritas at Casa Perez, dancing to live rock n’ roll, chopping firewood while listening to Kid Rock sing “Born Free”, sitting by the fire telling stories, exploring nature, learning about politics, ancient history and new technologies to come (like flying cars).

He loved his family and friends unconditionally and is survived by his daughter, Kellie Cherrington, the love of his life, Diana Henry, his beloved mother, Carol Marshall, his stepfather Paul Marshall, his brothers, Chris and Jim Cherrington, his sisters-in-law Natalie and Pam, his great friend “Wolfman” Jack and wife Sonya, his nieces and nephews, and many, many friends.

