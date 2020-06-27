OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 27
COVID-19 Update: 8th person dies from virus in Yavapai County

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: June 27, 2020 10:16 a.m.

Yavapai County has registered its eighth death because of the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. The total had stood at seven since June 11.

Forty-four new deaths in the state were reported Saturday, June 27, for a statewide total of 1,579 people.

The county also added 31 new confirmed cases of the virus, as of Saturday morning. The local total reached 628 positive cases.

In Arizona, another 3,591 cases were added to the record for a total of 70,051. Across the state, 656,777 people have been tested with a 9.4% positive. The Yavapai County rate is 2.6% positive with 17,908 tested as of Friday.

Yavapai County Community Health Services did not issue a report Saturday morning; however, it regularly warns state and local numbers sometimes do not match because of reporting delays and confirmation.

For more county COVID-19 data, visit www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit www.azdhs.gov/covid-19.

