COVID-19 Update: 8th person dies from virus in Yavapai County
Yavapai County has registered its eighth death because of the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. The total had stood at seven since June 11.
Forty-four new deaths in the state were reported Saturday, June 27, for a statewide total of 1,579 people.
The county also added 31 new confirmed cases of the virus, as of Saturday morning. The local total reached 628 positive cases.
In Arizona, another 3,591 cases were added to the record for a total of 70,051. Across the state, 656,777 people have been tested with a 9.4% positive. The Yavapai County rate is 2.6% positive with 17,908 tested as of Friday.
Yavapai County Community Health Services did not issue a report Saturday morning; however, it regularly warns state and local numbers sometimes do not match because of reporting delays and confirmation.
For more county COVID-19 data, visit www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit www.azdhs.gov/covid-19.
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 19, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1) June 24, 2020
- COVID-19 Update: Arizona adds more than 6,300 new cases in 2 days; Yavapai County records 32
- Felonious driving leads to crash, arrest on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 13, 2020
- 4 people die in head-on collision on Highway 169 in Dewey
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 22, 2020
- George Floyd protest comes to Prescott Valley
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 6, 2020
- Bodies found inside buried car in Iowa; possibly the 2 missing Chino Valley residents
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: