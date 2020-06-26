OFFERS
Hamilton: Left spends millions to get rid of guns, only one they got belonged to Elmer Fudd

By Argus Hamilton
Originally Published: June 26, 2020 9:36 p.m.

HOLLYWOOD - God Bless America, and how's everybody?

Warner Brothers in Hollywood announced last week its Looney Tunes Cartoon show on HBO Max will no longer show cartoon characters firing guns. The studio ruled that all guns are out. All the millions spent by the left to get rid of guns and the only one they got belonged to Elmer Fudd.

Gone with the Wind is back on HBO Max but begins with a lecture on historical context for four minutes. It’s just the right amount of time to microwave the popcorn and settle in. Also the latest Indiana Jones movie will be preceded by a four-minute apology from director Steven Spielberg.

The Democratic National Committee reported excellent fundraising numbers for Joe Biden in May last week, while poll numbers showed him running ahead of President Trump. This week Joe Biden is weighing possible female VP picks. Right now, the range is between 155 and 260 pounds.

President Trump told a Tulsa rally Saturday that more COVID testing means more COVID cases so we should stop doing so much testing. The White House said he was kidding but Monday he said he never kids. Yesterday, Trump was proud to announce he scored a 1600 on his last COVID test.

ABC Late Show host Jimmy Kimmell was busted last week appearing in blackface in a comedy sketch 20 years ago on The Man Show. However this week Jimmy got some backing from his ex-girlfriend, Sarah Silverman. She said his black impression was definitely limited to above the waist.

Jimmy Kimmel apologized for being in blackface in a skit 20 years ago, days after Howard Stern was busted for putting on blackface in a TV sketch. This is not over. Howard Stern and Jimmy Kimmel are taking some time off this summer, probably working on an Amos and Andy reboot.

Ad Week reported the Game Show Network is building big ratings through simple games. It so happens I was both a contestant on Hollywood Squares in 1976 and the upper-right square on the Hollywood Squares in 1989. That was the closest I’ve ever been to being in a Zoom meeting in my life.

London BLM protests were marred by multiple knifing attacks by protesters last weekend. The protests have spread to the continent of Europe. Last night, Michelangelo’s Statue of David in Florence was threatened by vandals for its harmful stereotyping about the size of a white man’s penis.

Union Army monuments in the nation’s capital came down Tuesday, indicating that the statue destroyers are ignorant of U.S. history. Last night in Los Angeles the mob spray-painted a sculpture of Washington on Hollywood Boulevard. They didn’t realize it was a sculpture of Denzel Washington.

The Wall Street Journal predicts Democrats will be able to match President Trump’s ability to raise two billion dollars for the fall race. On Tuesday, Barack Obama appeared on camera with Joe on a virtual fundraiser. At the end of their conversation, Biden thanked Dr. King for his support.

Los Angeles prosecutors Tuesday charged adult film superstar Ron Jeremy with three counts of rape. The porn star is accused of raping two women at a bar and raping a third woman at home, all in West Hollywood. There MUST be a less forceful way to claim unpaid overtime.

President Trump hosted Poland’s president Andrzej Duda at the White House Tuesday. Trump revealed that he will be sending thousands of U.S. troops in Germany across the border into Poland. Trump is a student of history, and he knows it’s important to always stay a step ahead of the Germans.

Argus Hamilton is the host comedian at The Comedy Store in Hollywood and entertains groups and organizations around the country. Email him at Argus@ArgusHamilton.com.

