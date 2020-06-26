COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County reports 46 more COVID-19 cases for 614 total; state adds 3,428

Yavapai County's record of COVID-19 positive cases jumped by 46 with the Community Health Services report Friday morning, June 26, for a total of 614. Across the state, 66,458 people have or have had the coronavirus, an increase of 3,428 from Thursday.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports that 636,950 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 66,458 positive cases and 1,535 deaths.

Yavapai County has tested 17,908 residents, with 614 positive cases, 325 recovered, and seven deaths.

"Teams from ADHS have been testing residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout the county and we are seeing some positive cases," said Terri Farneti with the YCCHS. "The Emergency Operations team has been following up with all facilities to provide guidance and ensure adequate PPE."

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is reporting 14 COVID-19 patients with two people under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center reports 14 COVID hospitalizations and one PUI. The VA in Prescott has reported two COVID-19 hospitalizations and no PUIs.

STAY HOME

Governor Doug Ducey, Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ, and Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Director Major General Michael T. McGuire held a briefing to provide updates on COVID-19 and public health in Arizona on Thursday.

The governor urged Arizonans to take responsible actions to help contain the spread of the virus — limit time away from home, practice physical distancing, wear a mask and follow ADHS health guidance.

“Arizonans and businesses across the state have worked for months to protect others and contain the spread of COVID-19 — and we can’t let up now,” Ducey said. “Right now, Arizonans are safer at home. And when you’re away from home, don’t forget to limit social gatherings, stay six feet from others, wash your hands and wear a mask. These simple steps can make a big difference.”

Yavapai County is a boon for tourists over the weekends and we need your help protecting everyone from this pandemic, Farneti stated in a news release. YCCHS asks that everyone heed the advice from the governor and Dr. Christ in protecting yourself and others, including your loved ones, your friends, your neighbors, and your healthcare workers.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 - open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org/

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19

• #Yavapai Stronger Together - https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.