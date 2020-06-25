COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County records 39 more cases for 568 total; Arizona jumps to 63,030

Yavapai County has recorded 568 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), an increase of 39 overnight, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Thursday, June 25.

In Arizona, 619,143 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 63,030 positive cases, an increase of 3,056 since Wednesday. The state also has recorded 1,490 deaths, an increase of 27.

Yavapai County has tested 17,446 residents, with 568 positive cases, 302 recovered, and seven deaths.

Teams from Arizona Department of Health Services have been testing residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout the county, YCCHS reports. The Emergency Operations team has been following up with all facilities to provide guidance and ensure adequate PPE.

Further information is not immediately available.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 11 COVID-19 patients with nine people under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center reports 12 COVID hospitalizations and no PUIs. The VA has reported one COVID-19 hospitalization and no PUIs.

Statewide the percent-positive rate is 8.9%; locally it is 2.4%.

What happens if an employee is suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19?

To ensure continuity of operations of essential functions, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that critical infrastructure workers may be permitted to continue work following potential exposure to COVID-19, provided they remain asymptomatic and additional precautions are implemented to protect them and the community, the YCCHS related Thursday.

Pre-Screen: Employers should measure the employee’s temperature and assess symptoms prior to them starting work. Ideally, temperature checks should happen before the individual enters the facility.

Employers should measure the employee’s temperature and assess symptoms prior to them starting work. Ideally, temperature checks should happen before the individual enters the facility. Regular Monitoring: If the employee doesn’t have a temperature or symptoms, they should self-monitor under the supervision of their employer’s occupational health program.

If the employee doesn’t have a temperature or symptoms, they should self-monitor under the supervision of their employer’s occupational health program. Wear a Mask: The employee should always wear a face mask while in the workplace for 14 days after last exposure. Employers can issue facemasks or can approve employees’ supplied cloth face coverings in the event of shortages.

The employee should always wear a face mask while in the workplace for 14 days after last exposure. Employers can issue facemasks or can approve employees’ supplied cloth face coverings in the event of shortages. Social Distance: The employee should maintain 6 feet and practice social distancing as work duties permit in the workplace.

The employee should maintain 6 feet and practice social distancing as work duties permit in the workplace. Disinfect and Clean work spaces: Clean and disinfect all areas such as offices, bathrooms, common areas, shared electronic equipment routinely.

If the employee becomes sick during the day, they should be sent home immediately. Surfaces in their workspace should be cleaned and disinfected. Information on persons who had contact with the ill employee during the time the employee had symptoms and two days prior to symptoms should be compiled. Others at the facility with close contact within 6 feet of the employee during this time would be considered exposed.

Should workers notify their employers if they've been exposed to COVID-19?

Workers who have been potentially exposed to COVID-19 at work, home or elsewhere should notify their employers. A potential exposure means being a household contact or having close contact within 6 feet of an individual with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. The timeframe for having contact with an individual includes the period of 48 hours before the individual became symptomatic.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 resources: www.yavapai.us/chs.

• For the state: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/covid-19/dashboards/index.php.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103, open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19.

• Mental health resources - #Yavapai Stronger Together: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

Editor's Note - This has been updated to correct the overnight increase for Yavapai County.