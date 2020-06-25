Adoption Spotlight: Johnathan & Patricia

These are AZ’s children: Meet Johnathan and Patricia — two siblings with an inseparable bond.

Johnathan is a wonderful, loving, protective big brother. He loves school and hopes to join the military one day. Patricia is an active girl who enjoys dolls and dress up. Like her brother, she loves school and aspires to become a teacher someday. Get to know them and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

