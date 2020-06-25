Adoption Spotlight: Johnathan & Patricia
Originally Published: June 25, 2020 7:09 p.m.
These are AZ’s children: Meet Johnathan and Patricia — two siblings with an inseparable bond.
Johnathan is a wonderful, loving, protective big brother. He loves school and hopes to join the military one day. Patricia is an active girl who enjoys dolls and dress up. Like her brother, she loves school and aspires to become a teacher someday. Get to know them and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 21, 2020
- Superior Court remands all counts against Prescott Valley eye doctor Michael Ham
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 19, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 25, 2020
- COVID-19 Update: Arizona adds more than 6,300 new cases in 2 days; Yavapai County records 32
- Editorial cartoon (1) June 24, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 13, 2020
- 4 people die in head-on collision on Highway 169 in Dewey
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 22, 2020
- George Floyd protest comes to Prescott Valley
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 6, 2020
- Bodies found inside buried car in Iowa; possibly the 2 missing Chino Valley residents
- Obituary: Dustin David Olague
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: