Obituary: Walter (Wally) Donald Farrell

Walter (Wally) Donald Farrell was born in February 1931 and left this physical world May 30th, 2020, at 89 years old.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Liberty Farrell and his siblings, Bud, Grace and Earl. He is survived by his love, LaVerne Smith; brother, Richard Farrell; daughters, Wendy (Lance) Rock and Susan (Terry) Porro; grandchildren, Jessica (Michael), Melissa (Dennis), Jason, Billy and Danielle and great- grandchildren, Gabriella, Taurin, Bennett and Charlotte.

Memorial Services will be held in his home state of Illinois per his wishes. Details of the service will be sent out once the family can gather for a Celebration of Life. Wally grew up in Chicago, Illinois and graduated from Farragut High School. He then went on to work for the Burlington Northern Railroad where he finished out his career. During his time working for the railroad he served in the United States Marine Corps.

For many years Wally served on the board of the TriCity Singles club, where he met many of his dear friends. Wally was larger than life, you could frequently find him on the dance floor bringing people joy, kindness and laughter. Wally always loved a great joke and a great cocktail. His family and loved ones will dearly miss his belly laugh.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wounded Warriors Family Support, 11218 John Galt Blvd., St. 103, Omaha, NE 68137, an organization dear to Wally’s heart. Thank you to those that laughed with and loved our sweet Wally.

