Obituary: Larry James Des Jarlais
Larry James Des Jarlais Beloved Dad and Grandpa passed away on June 17th, 2020 at Banner Thunderbird Hospital in Glendale, Arizona. Larry was a banker for over 45 years, church volunteer and mentor to many in his profession.
He was born on June 3rd, 1942 in Lena, Wisconsin to the late George and Sophie (Jagiello) Des Jarlais.
He is survived by his four children, Paul, Christine, John and Carl and his six grandchildren who will miss him dearly.
The family will hold a private celebration of life at Amazing Grace Fellowship in Prescott Valley, Ariz. In lieu of cards or flowers, it would be the family’s desire that you make a donation to your favorite non-profit in our Dad’s name.
Information provided by survivors.
