Obituary: Charles A. Lyman

Charles A. Lyman, Jr., 94, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 in Chandler, Arizona. Mr. Lyman, a retired insurance agent and World War II and Korean War Navy Veteran, was born on February 9, 1926 in Pittsburg, Kan., to the late Charles A. and Margaret Lyman.

He is survived by his son, Daniel G. Lyman; step-son, Allen Knochenhauer and step-daughter, Lynne Martin as well as 4 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 17 step-great grandchildren.

A private family service will be held. Arrangements are through Tempe Mortuary.

Information provided by survivors.