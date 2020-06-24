Obituary: Betty Carrillo

Betty Carrillo died June 4, 2020 after struggling with dementia for several years. She was born January 20, 1932 in Roachdale, Indiana to Hewitt and Lucy Wolfe. She was a long time resident of Arizona.

Betty worked at Morris Maler Manufacturing, Aquarium Pump Supply and Quality Plastics of Prescott. She was an amazing woman with a unique sense of humor. She was also kind, generous and welcomed the diversity of her large family. Betty is survived by her children, Jerome Mitchell, Valerie Dudley, Celeste Mitchell, Peter Mitchell, Michael Carrillo and David Carrillo. She had 20 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husbands, Paul Carrillo and Courtland Mitchell and her brother, Richard Wolfe. A celebration of Betty’s life will be held at a later date.

Information provided by survivors.