Midnight fire damages Prescott Valley residence
No one injured; fire under investigation
A Prescott Valley residence on Sharon Drive was significantly damaged by fire late Tuesday night, June 23.
Fire crews arrived on the scene shortly after midnight and found flames coming from the rear of the building, including the kitchen and roof, according to the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA).
Within about 10 minutes, they had the flames knocked down and began focusing on hotspots to ensure the fire would not reignite.
The occupant of the residence was not home at the time of the fire, CAFMA reported.
Firefighting resources that responded to the emergency included four fire engines, a water tender, a battalion chief, a utility/support unit and a fire investigator.
Help was also provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department, Unisource and Arizona Public Service (APS).
The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Wednesday morning, June 24.
