OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, June 24
Weather  94.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Midnight fire damages Prescott Valley residence
No one injured; fire under investigation

The rear of a Prescott Valley home on Sharon Drive was damaged in a structure fire late Tuesday night, June 23, 2020. (CAFMA/Courtesy)

The rear of a Prescott Valley home on Sharon Drive was damaged in a structure fire late Tuesday night, June 23, 2020. (CAFMA/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: June 24, 2020 8:41 a.m.

photo

Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority crews respond to a structure fire on Sharon Drive was late Tuesday night, June 23, 2020. (CAFMA/Courtesy)

A Prescott Valley residence on Sharon Drive was significantly damaged by fire late Tuesday night, June 23.

Fire crews arrived on the scene shortly after midnight and found flames coming from the rear of the building, including the kitchen and roof, according to the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA).

Within about 10 minutes, they had the flames knocked down and began focusing on hotspots to ensure the fire would not reignite.

The occupant of the residence was not home at the time of the fire, CAFMA reported.

Firefighting resources that responded to the emergency included four fire engines, a water tender, a battalion chief, a utility/support unit and a fire investigator.

Help was also provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department, Unisource and Arizona Public Service (APS).

The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Wednesday morning, June 24.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Wood balcony burns up in Prescott Valley
Fire destroys unoccupied home in Dewey
RV trailer burns up, nearly catches home on fire in Prescott Valley
Living room burned in Paulden home fire
Firefighters save majority of home in Prescott Valley fire
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries