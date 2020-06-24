OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, June 24
Weather  94.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has recorded 529 confirmed cases; Arizona closes in on 60,000

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: June 24, 2020 11:51 a.m.

Yavapai County has recorded 529 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), up 16 overnight, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Wednesday, June 24.

YCCHS is continuing to perform contact tracing on all new cases and interviewing past positives to assess their recovery status, YCCHS Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti said in the release. Yavapai County has tested 16,965 residents, with 302 recoveries and seven deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 12 COVID-19 patients and three persons under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center reports 12 COVID hospitalizations and zero PUIs. The VA has reported one COVID-19 hospitalization and no PUIs.

Across the state, Arizona has recorded 59,974 confirmed cases and 1,463 deaths. The Arizona Department of Health Services added 1,795 positive cases since Tuesday and 79 deaths.

Statewide the percent-positive rate is 8.7%; locally it is 2.2%.

CASES AMONG YOUNG PEOPLE ON RISE

As much of the country presses forward with reopening, a growing number of cities and states are finding that the coronavirus outbreak now has a foothold in a younger slice of the population, with people in their 20s and 30s accounting for a larger share of new coronavirus infections, the Yavapai County Community Health Services reports.

Public health experts said the trend could be explained in several ways.

More people are getting coronavirus tests. The criteria for who gets tested as well as the capacity to test them have expanded since the beginning of the pandemic.

Early on, generally only people with symptoms or who were seriously ill could get tested at all. Some public health experts have said the increase is because some younger adults may perceive they are less at risk than their parents or grandparents and are more likely to venture back into society as it reopens — that could mean going to restaurants or social gatherings or returning to the workplace.

Young people are more likely to have milder outcomes from coronavirus, but they can still infect others who are more at risk. The increase in younger coronavirus patients and the decrease in the daily U.S. death toll could be related, as younger people tend to have better outcomes once infected.

Experts say there are ways to minimize risk as people try to get back to some level of normal life without pushing the economy back into a lockdown. They include wearing face coverings, remaining vigilant about hand hygiene, staying about 6 feet away from others in public and avoiding others if you become sick.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 resources: www.yavapai.us/chs.

• For the state: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/covid-19/dashboards/index.php.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103, open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19.

• Mental health resources - #Yavapai Stronger Together: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has recorded 513 confirmed cases, surges in Florida, Texas, Arizona 'troublesome'
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has recorded 493 confirmed cases, up 71 over the weekend
COVID-19 Dashboard: Yavapai County has recorded 336 confirmed cases
COVID-19 Dashboard: Yavapai County has recorded 344 confirmed cases, vaccine target date early 2021
COVID-19 Dashboard: Yavapai County has recorded 382 confirmed cases; peak may be coming
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries