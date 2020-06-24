Church News: Week of June 25, 2020

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — www.dcourier.com/faith-values — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online. If your listing does not change, no need to resubmit each week.

Prescott Community Church invites you to worship at pccaz.org or to worship in-person, with health protocols, at 3151 Willow Creek Road each Sunday at 10 a.m. On Sunday, June 28, Pastor Dave’s message is “I Can Choose to be Happy, Anyway,” from Matthew 5:8, “Blessed are those who are persecuted.”

This fellowship is open to women who have relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal, support each other, and experience Jesus Christ’s forgiveness. The next meeting will be held on July 18 at The Porch at 10 a.m. For more information, please email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com. Please join us!

In-house worship is canceled at Chino Valley United Methodist Church, but the church is open — only the doors are closed! Join us Sunday at 10 a.m. for online worship at www.chinovalleyumc.org. Readings for this week: Genesis 22:1-14; Psalm 13; Romans 6:12-23 and Matthew 10:40-42. All are welcome!

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, 928-636-9533. With continuing precautions of masks, hand sanitizer, physical distancing and an air purification system in the sanctuary, we meet at 10 a.m. for Sunday worship. Online worship continues, as well: savinggracelutherancvaz.org. Our FaceBook page is linked to our webpage. Welcome!

Firm Foundation Bible Church has restarted its midweek ministries. Youth group meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. and adult study of the book of Job is Thursday at 7 p.m. Join us for great expository preaching Sundays at 10 a.m. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley, and firmfoundationpv.org.

Alliance Bible Church — All are invited to join us Sunday at 10 a.m. for Worship in the Park at Flinn Park, 280 Josephine St., Prescott. Bring a picnic lunch to enjoy after the service. For more information, call 928-776-1549.

A Place You Can Belong. A Place to Worship, Grow and Serve Christ. Prescott Nazarene worship Sunday morning at 10:30 on campus following health and safety guidelines as posted at www.prescottnazarene.com. Live-streaming worship is always available on our website.

We continue in Numbers (chapters 16-18) with the portion of rebellious Korach. At Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, we will compare protests and rebellion for protecting our democracy. Details, consultations, and discussions are now by phone, online, email and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net. Have a safe July Fourth, Independence Day!

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott. Meditation at 10:10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 28. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join this year’s fully virtual Unitarian Universalist General Assembly Worship Service, where we will explore the power, possibility, purpose, struggle, and joy of finding the path forward together.

Calling all Methodists in Prescott Valley — The building is closed but the church is open, alive and well. Worship with us on Sundays at 10:15 a.m. via Facebook or Zoom. For more information, contact church at 928-772-6366 or at pvumc@cableone.net. Be safe out there, we need each other.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church worship is on YouTube/online, stlukesprescott.church. Food Pantry, 2000 Sheperds Lane, Prescott, open Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon. Please bring donations to the church only, Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m., or monetary donations mailed to the address above. Serving the tri-city area, everyone is welcome.

Remembering and Honoring the Granite Mountain Hotshots and All First Responders at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 30. Prescott United Methodist Church will hold a virtual service remembering the hotshots and honoring first responders. The service will be led by Rev. Patti Blackwood. Visit facebook.com/prescottumc and prescottumc.com. 928-778-1950.

Aglow International Prescott Lighthouse: A ministry of God’s Love, Grace, and Power to Women and Men of All Ages, Saturday, June 27, at ’Tis Art Center, 105 S. Cortez St., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For the month of June, ReVive Church will be meeting in the outdoor pavilion at Camp Yavapines, 2999 Iron Springs Road! Come and worship our God in the tall Pines this Saturday! Service starts at 11 a.m. We will be following CDC guidelines for physical distancing.

American Lutheran Church — Sunday Services are back! We are currently taking reservations for services; call us at 928-445-4348. Services are being held at 8 a.m., traditional; 9:30 a.m., contemporary; 10 a.m., traditional; and 11:30 a.m., contemporary. Visit www.americanlutheran.net for updated information on services being held during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prescott United Methodist Church — Looking Back: Moving Forward Celebrating 150 years in Prescott. 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. Live-streaming worship on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 a.m., Prayer time weekdays at 2 p.m. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/prescottumc/videos.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church continues to hold both traditional and contemporary worship services online each Sunday. Visit our website at emmanuellutheranpv.org.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Sunday services and Sunday School are at 10 a.m. Wednesday service is at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome!

The Word Of Faith — at Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding live-stream services Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian’s message. 928-775-3025.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church annual blood drive to benefit our community. Come to the church at 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott, on Thursday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Register at BloodHero.com and use code: StLukesEC, with chance to win a Volkswagen.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley, is complying with national directives on groups of 10. You can join us for Sunday’s worship anytime at http://tlcpv.360unite.com.

Trinity Presbyterian Church will be holding services online at 10 a.m. Sunday. Join us by visiting www.aztrinitypres.org and clicking on Facebook on the right under “Staying Connected.” YouTube channel can be accessed here as well.

Heights Church’s doors are still open… virtually that is. Our church family finds hope and peace during worship gatherings, and we’d love to share that with you. Visit the Heights Church online at heightschurch.com, click “Join us live” — Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and re-broadcast at 6 p.m.