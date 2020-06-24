OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, June 24
Weather  94.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Alleged fentanyl dealers busted in Cottonwood
Suspects believed to have been selling pills from motorhome for months

Jimmie Treakle, Alec Ramsey and Areanna Newhall were all arrested in Cottonwood for allegedly possessing and selling fentanyl pills. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Jimmie Treakle, Alec Ramsey and Areanna Newhall were all arrested in Cottonwood for allegedly possessing and selling fentanyl pills. (YCSO/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: June 24, 2020 10:26 a.m.

Two men and a woman have been arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl from a motorhome parked on a property in the 2400 block of South Cedar Lane in Cottonwood.

During the middle of May, detectives from the Partner’s Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) task force developed information regarding the sale of fentanyl pills from the location, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO).

Over several weeks, detectives gathered enough information to identify specific individuals involved in the alleged drug sales and obtain a search warrant for the motorhome.

Around 8:30 p.m. on June 22, the warrant was served and three Cottonwood residents were detained inside the vehicle: 24-year-old Alec Ramsey, 23-year-old Areanna Newhall and 33-year-old Jimmie Treakle.

During the bust, Newhall was caught with her hands inside her waistband, YCSO reported. Detectives searched her and found a zip-lock baggie containing 259 fentanyl pills.

Ramsey was detained and found to be carrying an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, YCSO reported. Treakle was also detained.

Detectives found additional fentanyl pills and some methamphetamine along with associated paraphernalia throughout the motorhome.

Newhall acknowledged selling fentanyl for the last couple of months with Ramsey, YCSO reported. She told detectives that the pills were purchased in the Phoenix area using her unemployment pay and money provided by Ramsey. She also admitted to concealing the baggie of fentanyl pills when detectives entered the motorhome.

Ramsey denied selling drugs while Treakle claimed he was just visiting the pair and had used fentanyl while inside the motorhome, YCSO reported.

All three were arrested and booked into the Yavapai County jail for possession and sale of a controlled substance.

Newhall and Treakle are being held on a $10,000 bond. Ramsey’s bond amount is $5,000.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

271 fentanyl pills seized during narcotics investigation; suspect arrested
More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
Rimrock man sentenced to 3 years in prison for selling fentanyl
Fentanyl-based powder, meth found after homeless woman asks police to search her vehicle
Cottonwood teen dead from suspected fentanyl pills, reward offered
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries